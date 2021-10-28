FY2022 EPS Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

