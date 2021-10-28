FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telstra Co. Limited Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Telstra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Telstra has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

