Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

