Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Hold

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

