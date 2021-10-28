Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 331 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

