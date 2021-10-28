Raymond James Lowers Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. iA Financial downgraded shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.06.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

