TD Securities Begins Coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DREUF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

