United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Fire Group stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $514.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

