Clearway Energy (CWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

