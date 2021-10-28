PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $322.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.