Reviewing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BBQ and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.13 $4.95 million N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group $554.80 million 0.50 -$10.21 million ($0.07) -150.57

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BBQ and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

BBQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.11%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% Fiesta Restaurant Group 0.63% 5.07% 1.33%

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Taco Cabana segment specializes in Mexican-inspired food. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

