Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

