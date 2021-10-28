Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
