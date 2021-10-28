Royal Bank of Canada Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $198.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.74. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $173.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $556,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

