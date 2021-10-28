Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,608.88

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,608.88 ($34.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,948.49 ($25.46). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,983 ($25.91), with a volume of 56,740 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,952.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,608.88.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Paul McDonald bought 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,069 ($27.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,973.08 ($52,225.08). Insiders have bought a total of 1,946 shares of company stock worth $4,027,644 over the last 90 days.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

