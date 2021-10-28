Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,022.09

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,022.09 ($13.35) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.24). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 867.50 ($11.33), with a volume of 102,267 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,022.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.32 million and a PE ratio of 49.86.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.