Contrasting XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rover Group and XpresSpa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 17.11 -$90.49 million ($2.05) -0.66

Rover Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -150.69% -33.94% -26.40%

Summary

Rover Group beats XpresSpa Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

