Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 38.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth about $39,029,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.