First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.