Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

