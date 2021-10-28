Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

