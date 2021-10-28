Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday.

AGEN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

