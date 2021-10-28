AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 256.3% in October

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

