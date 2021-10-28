Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Decreases By 86.4%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

