Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 81.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the September 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WYNMY stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.