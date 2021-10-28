Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 81.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the September 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WYNMY stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.