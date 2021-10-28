Landstar System, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSTR. Stephens raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Landstar System stock opened at $171.33 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $182.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

