Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

