Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Down 3.6%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.60. 66,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 112,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

