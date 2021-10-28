Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambium operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research and development expenses for the expansion of product offerings dent its margins. It is exposed to price competition from both lower and higher cost vendors that sell functionally versatile products for greater market share. As a result, the increased pricing pressure reduces its profit margins. It relies on third-party manufacturers to design its products. Supply chain woes and shipment delays affect its relationship with channel partners. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Its business is highly susceptible to seasonality that creates variance in quarterly revenues. However, Cambium continues to benefit from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity with the acceptance of new products.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMBM. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $732.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

