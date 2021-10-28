Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Piper Sandler

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

