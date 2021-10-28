Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Coverage Initiated at Greenridge Global

Equities researchers at Greenridge Global assumed coverage on shares of Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Greenridge Global’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s previous close.

CANB opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Can B has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Can B Company Profile

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

