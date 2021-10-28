Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BMRC stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $494.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $206,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

