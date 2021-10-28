Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.02% and a negative return on equity of 134.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 million.

Shares of GPP opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

