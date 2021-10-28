Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Street Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.