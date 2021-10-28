Head to Head Analysis: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Medallia 0 12 1 0 2.08

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 403.05%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $35.65, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Medallia.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60% Medallia -37.34% -30.58% -10.02%

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 2.66 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -5.96 Medallia $477.22 million 11.46 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.70

Medallia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Medallia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions. It serves industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, nonprofit, retail, and telecommunications and media. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

