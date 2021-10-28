Financial Comparison: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 6 1 2.89

Leidos has a consensus target price of $116.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leidos $12.30 billion 1.14 $628.00 million $5.83 16.98

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.54% 23.24% 7.24%

Summary

Leidos beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.