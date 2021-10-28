Contrasting Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Proterra and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mazda Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.22%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Mazda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.21 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -111.00

Proterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor 1.41% 4.59% 1.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mazda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Proterra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

