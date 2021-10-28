$174.50 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post $174.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $175.13 million. EZCORP reported sales of $166.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $711.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.99 million to $712.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $768.42 million, with estimates ranging from $762.52 million to $774.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.