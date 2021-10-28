TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TNET opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,085 shares of company stock worth $11,677,860 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

