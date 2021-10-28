Cowen Begins Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

