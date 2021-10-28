ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.18. ZTE shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

