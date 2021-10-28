Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.38

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.38 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 912,111 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The company has a market cap of £27.36 million and a P/E ratio of -112.50.

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

