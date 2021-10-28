BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BayCom has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $196.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

