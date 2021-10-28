BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

