Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Update

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the September 30th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Spartacus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

