FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issued By DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $2.508 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.