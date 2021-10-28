Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the September 30th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VOSO opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Virtuoso Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOSO. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,270,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,547,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,802,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,831,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.