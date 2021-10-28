Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of IIJIY opened at $33.89 on Monday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $483.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.69 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.