Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Green Plains by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Green Plains by 388.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 48.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

