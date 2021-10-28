Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.