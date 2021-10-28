Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.17 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $253.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

